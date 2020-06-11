Miller, Paulette Spencer

January 12, 1955 - June 8, 2020 Paulette Miller, 65, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home. She was born Jan. 12, 1955, daughter of Buster and Margaret Reed Spencer. Paulette "Sissy", lived life her way. She had a stubborn disposition and an old soul that she was often teased about. She was generous to others, and loved to be part of everyone's lives. She didn't like being left out and often photobombed to make sure she was a part of it. Her greeting of "HEY BABY" will be missed by everyone she loved especially her daughter, grandkids, nieces and nephews. Cancer could not define her, however her spunk, determination, love and "Sissy point" always will In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband of 17 years, Jerry Miller; daughter, Rebecca Yonamine (Dominic); grandchildren, Nicolas, Kalena and Matthew; stepson, Todd Miller (Elaine); brothers, Terry Spencer (Patricia) and Nelson Spencer (Donnetta); sister, Vicki Spencer; nephews, Chad Spencer (Christi), Wesley Spencer (Heather), Cole Parlier; nieces, Trina Sprinkle (Alex), Sara Spencer, Olivia Spencer, Abigail Parlier; and numerous cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. There will be a "Horn Honking" drive thru celebration of life service Saturday, June 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Dudley Shoals Baptist Church. Please enter for the receiving via Morris Creek Rd. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Dudley Shoals Baptist Church Building Fund, 1882 Dudley Shoals Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630; or Western Piedmont Symphony, 243 3rd Ave., NE #1N, Hickory, NC 28601. Mackie Funeral Service & Cremations www.mackiefh.com
