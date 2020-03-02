March 1, 2020 Marian Loree Hahn Miller, 91, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Bass-Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449