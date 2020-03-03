July 5, 1928 - March 1, 2020 Our mother, Marian "Ann" Loree Hahn Miller, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 91. She raised six amazing children, helped raise the next generation of 14 grandchildren, and was loved by the third generation of grandchildren. Momma taught us about strength through her unyielding faith in Jesus Christ, which was not without trials and tribulations including the effects of our father being a Japanese prisoner of war during World War II. As a Baptized Saint of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, Momma had a giving soul even when she did not have it to give. We did not always understand such giving, but we learned from her strength and faith as she made sure that others less fortunate were given opportunities to better their circumstances. Her feisty spirit kept her here for many years. We remember her loading the grandkids in the car during the summers to go off on many adventures. This included letting the girls play in her make-up much to the chagrin of the boys! Another favorite memory was when Momma helped the grandkids build a fort but forgot the door, so everyone climbed in through the top. While we will miss her, we are able to rejoice that she is now experiencing great joy in the Kingdom of Heaven. Momma was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Dewey Hahn and Clara Bolick Hahn; our father, Glenn David Miller Sr.; brothers, George, Harold, and Wilburn "Bill" Hahn; and a grandson, Jason David Fulbright. She is survived by her children, Glenn D. "Butch" Miller Jr. and wife, Margaret, Joseph E. Miller and friend, Glenna Rollins, Carl E. "Eddie" Miller, Lucinda "Cindy" M. Fulbright and husband, Pete, Michael A. Miller, Steven E. Miller and wife, Jacqueline; grandchildren, Joe Miller and wife, Irene, Kristy Saunders and husband, Brad, Dana Anderson and husband, Kenny, Tina Epps and husband, Michael, Melissa Miller, Rebecca Coxey, Scott Sharp and wife, Leigh Anne, Maggie Collins, Sam Collins, Vanessa Fulbright, Michelle Hirn, Carrie Miller, and Kolya Zhurbikov; and 19 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, at Augustana Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Gaven M. Mize officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. Memorials may be made to Augustana Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1523 16th St., SE, Hickory, NC 28602. "For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:6-8 www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM
1523 16th St., SE
Hickory, NC 28602
6:00PM-8:00PM
1523 16th St., SE
Hickory, NC 28602
