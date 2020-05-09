May 7, 2020 Margaret Lail Perry Miller, 99, peacefully returned to her heavenly home Thursday, May 7, 2020, surrounded by her family. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God throughout life supported her and her family in her final days. She was born in Hildebran, to Henry Adolphus Lail and Florence Giles Lail. Margaret would have celebrated her 100th birthday in September. Margaret was a homemaker and could always be found in her garden and in the kitchen early on Sunday mornings, cooking for the entire family for a fabulous meal after church. Margaret loved sharing her canned vegetables, amazing jams, and jellies, and "world-renowned" pickles and chowchow with family and friends. Margaret was blessed with a large, loving family, who were always there for her. She married her husband, Robert Lee Miller, upon his return as an Army Ranger in World War II after being stationed at Pearl Harbor. Margaret and Robert were charter members of Disabled American Veterans Chapter #34, as well as serving as officers in every capacity. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, James Theodore Perry; granddaughter, Ginger Michelle Perry; brothers, Boyd Lail, Bud Lail, Ned Lail, Terrell Lail, Henry Lail, and Fletcher Lail; and sisters, Polly Lail Townsend and Mary Anna Lail Elliott. She is survived by her children, Glenda Perry Presnell, Robert Chris (Sharon) Miller, Bobbie Miller (Thomas) Hannah, and Penny Miller (Gordon) Hicks; granddaughters, Elizabeth Ashby Miller, Kathryn Alexandra Hannah, and Trisha (Derrick) Fox, who were her pride and joy; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Austin Fox; and her sister, Dorothy Lail Kirkwood. Margaret will be buried at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens after a private service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 9580, Hickory, NC 28603. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
