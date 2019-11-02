Newton Glenn Franklin Miller Jr., 79, of Newton passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels. He was born April 14, 1940, in Catawba County to the late Glenn Franklin Miller Sr. and Novella Setzer Miller. Glenn served as pastor for many years, most recently at Word of Truth Assembly in Newton for 33 years. He is a U.S. Army veteran and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Glenn enjoyed classic and muscle cars and working outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lonnie Miller. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Linda Keener Miller of the home; sons, Timothy Miller and wife, Teresea, of Vale and David Miller and wife, Carolyn, of Sherrills Ford; daughters, Tracy Van Aarde and husband, Leon, of Lincolnton, Sherry Stewart and husband, Paul, of Newton and Hope Coffey and husband, Mark, of Conover; brothers, Loyd Miller and wife, Paulette, of Newton and Steven Miller and wife, Karen, of Catawba; sisters, Wilma Hoke and husband, Larry, of Claremont, Glenda Styers and husband, Bill, of Newton and Sharon Yount and husband, Wayne, of Newton; grandchildren, Holly, Seth, Ethan, Bradley, Joshua, Luke, Stephen, Joah, Chris, Michael, Emma and Justin; and great-grandchildren, Braydan, Saphira, Carter and Jolie. A service with military honors to celebrate Glenn's life will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3:30 p.m., at Word of Truth Assembly in Newton. The Revs. L.N. Stanley, Paul Stewart, Leon Van Aarde and Seth Coffey will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Word of Truth Assembly, 1129 N. Ashe Ave., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Miller family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
