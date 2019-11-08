MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS/ GRANITE FALLS, N.C. Jerry Wayne Miller, 61, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Midlothian, Texas, from complications with cancer, surrounded by members of his loving family. Jerry was born Feb. 26, 1958, during an epic North Carolina winter storm that severely challenged his parents, Boyce Miller Sr. and Anne Louise Miller (Bryant), both predeceased, from getting to the hospital in time. His father used to joke, "That should have been a clue for how life with Jerry would be." The youngest of three children, he was a native of Granite Falls, was a Boy Scout and member of several church groups. Jerry loved animals, fishing, and biking, and played on his high school basketball team, and graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1976. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served his country proudly for 28 years in many deployments, including in Southwest Asia and Southeast Asia. Jerry received more than 60 medals, commendations, ribbons, unit citations, Meritorious Masts, Letters of Appreciation, and other personal awards, including Kuwait Liberation Medals for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, before retiring as Master Gunnery Sergeant and working as a military contractor in Louisiana. After relocating to Midlothian, Texas, Jerry headed up Dallas Video Concepts, a court reporting and video production company, until his death. He was also a member of American Legion Chris Kyle Post 388 and the Marine Corps League. Jerry is survived by his children, McKenna Miller and Bryant Miller, whose mother, Teresa Beltran Miller, predeceased him; Wyatt Miller and Sarah Jayne Miller, and their mother, Cindy Messenger Miller; and Kaitlyn Raine Miller and her son, Cole; his brother, Boyce Miller Jr. and wife, Stephanie; and sister, Frances Mitchell and husband, Kenneth. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at God's House in Lone Elm, 150 Lone Elm Rd., Waxahachie, TX 75167, with Pastor Gary Wadsworth officiating. Memorial donations in memory of Jerry Wayne Miller, Master Gunnery Sgt., USMC (Ret.) can be made to Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, CA 92057.
