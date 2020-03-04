February 28, 2020 Mr. James E. Miller, 95, of Catawba, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The funeral will be held Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Tom Rawls, F.D., Lic., 828-464-2714. Tom Rawls, F.D., Lic.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
