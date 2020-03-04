February 28, 2020 Mr. James E. Miller, 95, of Catawba, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The funeral will be held Thursday, March 5, at 1 p.m., at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Claremont. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Arrangements are by Tom Rawls, F.D., Lic., 828-464-2714. Tom Rawls, F.D., Lic.

To plant a tree in memory of James Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.