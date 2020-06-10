Miller, James David

July 22, 1933 - June 8, 2020 Mr. James David Miller, 86, of Hickory, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at his residence. James was born July 22, 1933, in Caldwell County, to the late Jude and Lois Miller. He was retired from General Electric, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. James was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church and volunteered at the North Catawba Fire Department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Miller, and a sister in-law, Jerlene Lane. Survivors include his wife, Ruby Cook Miller of the home; stepdaughter, Kimberly Wilson and husband, David; and grandchildren, Sara and Charlie. Also surviving is a sister, Louise Connard of Asheville; two nephews, Jerry Connard, Charlie Connard and wife, Kim; one niece, Sandra Henson and husband, Billie; great-nephews and nieces, Chris and Erin Henson, and Jenny; a sister in-law, Reba Townsend; and a brother in-law, Dean Cooke and wife, Catherine. A graveside service will be held today (Wednesday, June 10), at 11 a.m., at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Lenoir, with Dr. John Compton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Mountain View Baptist Church Building Fund, 4266 River Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
