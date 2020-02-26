December 3, 1935 - February 24, 2020 George Thomas Miller, of 2376 Liberty Church Rd. in Hickory, surrounded by his loving family, died suddenly Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born Dec. 3, 1935, in the Pottertown section of Watauga County, to the late James Donley Miller and Rosalie Malinda Greer. He was preceded in death by a son, William George Miller; and brothers, Roby Earl Miller and Thomas Lovill Miller. George was a retired furniture worker. He had three loves; his surviving wife of 63 years, Dorothy Canter Miller, his grandchildren, and bluegrass music, which he played on the guitar and mandolin and listened to his entire life. He is also survived by a sister, Geraldine Livingston of Sawmills; a brother, Robert Miller of Lenoir; a son, Junior Miller of Hickory; a daughter, Lisa (Berk) Smith of Hickory; grandsons, Sparky Miller of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Jonathan Miller (Barbara) of Thomasville, Dylan Smith of Hickory, Thomas Miller of Hickory; granddaughters, Adrienne Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kaitlin Smith of Hickory; great-grandsons, Peter Litman of Kernersville, Nathaniel and Cameron Miller of Connelly Springs, Jeremiah Miller of Hickory; and great-granddaughters, Lexi Miller of Newton and Mackenzie Lane of Morganton. Funeral services for George Thomas Miller will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m., at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state at the chapel from 1 to 2 p.m. Officiating will be the Rev. Rick Miller. Burial will follow in the Potter-Main Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Miller family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
