VALDESE Barbara Fleming Miller, 81, of Valdese, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at College Pines Nursing Home in Connelly Springs. She had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. Barbara was born July 14, 1938, in Caldwell County, to the late Henry Virgil Fleming and Azile Brittain Fleming. She was a 1956 graduate of Lenoir High School, where she was active in the band and the Latin and Drama Clubs. Primarily a homemaker, Barbara was employed by Caldwell Furniture for several years and had a home-based business grooming poodles. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, gardening and crafts of all kinds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Miller. She is survived by her son, Kevin Miller (Miranda Stamper) of Unionville; and grandson, Cooper. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Burke Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., at Drexel First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Michael Duncan officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Drexel First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 308, Drexel, NC 28619. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
ALL SEASON CONTRACTING CO. Shingle Roofing & Gutters New construction, Re roofs, Tear-offs, Repair, etc. Misc. Home Repairs, All Work Guaranteed. Free Estimates Call 828-584-3859