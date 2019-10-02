VALDESE Barbara Fleming Miller, 81, of Valdese, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at College Pines Nursing Home in Connelly Springs. She had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. Barbara was born July 14, 1938, in Caldwell County, to the late Henry Virgil Fleming and Azile Brittain Fleming. She was a 1956 graduate of Lenoir High School, where she was active in the band and the Latin and Drama Clubs. Primarily a homemaker, Barbara was employed by Caldwell Furniture for several years and had a home-based business grooming poodles. She enjoyed spending time at the beach, gardening and crafts of all kinds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Miller. She is survived by her son, Kevin Miller (Miranda Stamper) of Unionville; and grandson, Cooper. Interment will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at Burke Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., at Drexel First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Michael Duncan officiating. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Drexel First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 308, Drexel, NC 28619. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.