May 26, 1932 - March 22, 2020 Mary Anne Beaver Milholland, 87, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Trinity Village. Born May 26, 1932, in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Henry Clifford and Annie Taylor Beaver. Mary Anne was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. She was president of L.T.S.S. Auxiliary, co-president of the Hickory Choral Society, president of Wilmington Women's Club, and Mother of the Year for the City of Wilmington. Above all, she was a loving wife and mother. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, the Rev. Dr. William F. Milholland of the home; four sons, William F. Milholland Jr and wife, Susan, of Wilmington, David C. Milholland and wife, Suzy, of Huntersville, Paul B. Milholland and husband, Juan Carlos, of New York, N.Y., and John C. Milholland and wife, Sarah T., of Huntersville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Ben T. Beaver and wife, Linda, of Salisbury, their children, and grandchildren. A celebration of Mary Anne's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 6th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 629 8th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or to the William F. and Mary Anne Beaver Milholland Endowment at Lenoir-Rhyne University. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449