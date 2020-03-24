May 26, 1932 - March 22, 2020 Mary Anne Beaver Milholland, 87, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Trinity Village. Born May 26, 1932, in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Henry Clifford and Annie Taylor Beaver. Mary Anne was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. She was president of L.T.S.S. Auxiliary, co-president of the Hickory Choral Society, president of Wilmington Women's Club, and Mother of the Year for the City of Wilmington. Above all, she was a loving wife and mother. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, the Rev. Dr. William F. Milholland of the home; four sons, William F. Milholland Jr and wife, Susan, of Wilmington, David C. Milholland and wife, Suzy, of Huntersville, Paul B. Milholland and husband, Juan Carlos, of New York, N.Y., and John C. Milholland and wife, Sarah T., of Huntersville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Ben T. Beaver and wife, Linda, of Salisbury, their children, and grandchildren. A celebration of Mary Anne's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 547 6th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601; St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 629 8th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or to the William F. and Mary Anne Beaver Milholland Endowment at Lenoir-Rhyne University. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

