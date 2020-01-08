MAIDEN Destry J. Miles, 36, of Maiden, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, after a week-long battle with injuries he sustained from a motorcycle accident. Destry was born March 18, 1983. He was an Army veteran, who served as a paratrooper in the 3rd Ranger Battalion. His service included a number of trips to Afghanistan and Iraq. Destry obtained the rank of staff sergeant. Once he was honorably discharged, Destry continued to help others while working as a paramedic for Lincoln County. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Delores Miles. He is survived by his grandfather, Larry Miles of Maiden; two sisters, Tabatha Lynch, and husband, Adam, of Maiden, and Abbie Kincaid, and husband, Ronald, of Maiden; two nieces, Emma Kincaid and Addy Lynch of Maiden; and uncle, Gary Claudio, and wife, Jamie, of Chippewa Falls, Wis. We will be celebrating Destry's life this Friday, Jan. 10. A receiving will be held from 2 to 3:45 p.m. The memorial service will start at 4 p.m., at the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel, 125 Dave Warlick Dr. in Lincolnton. Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Miles family.
