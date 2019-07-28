SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH/ SPINDALE, N.C. Billie C. Metcalf, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed peacefully from this life Saturday, March 23, 2019, with a smile and one last deep breath. Bill lived most of his life in Western North Carolina, as Bill always described his home, and swore he'd never leave, in fact saying we'd have to drag his dead body out with his boots on. However due to illness Bill needed care and moved to Florida and then Utah to be close to family. He is survived by his wife of almost 69 years, Margie Fay Nanney Metcalf; brother, Mike Metcalf; son, Rowan C. Metcalf (Barbara); daughter, Jennifer Metcalf Elder (John); five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; wonderful cousins; and many dear friends. Bill was born and raised in Spindale, attending the local public schools there. After one year at NC State University, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as an enlisted man until he finished Officers Training School (OCS). He served three years rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He then continued to serve in the Army Reserves for several years afterwards. After Bill's stint in the Army he received his BS from Wofford College and his Masters from Appalachian State College. He started his teaching career at Green Creek High School. From there Bill became head coach and teacher at Tryon High School. In 1961 Bill was offered the position of principal at Polk Central High School and remained there until 1967. Bill moved on to become principal at Granite Falls High School, then Granite Falls Middle School. Finally Bill became principal of Dudley Shoals Elementary and stayed there until his retirement. Bill loved his students and helped them any way he could, helping many young people with moving on to college after finishing high school. During his life Bill participated in many community organizations, serving as President in The Lions Club and Rotary Club. Bill's hobbies included fishing, hunting and gardening; however, training beagles was his favorite pastime even raising one up to be a North Carolina State Champion. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday Aug. 10, at Spencer Baptist Church, 187 North Oak Street, Spindale, NC 28160. The family will receive friends following the service in the family life center. In lieu of flowers please donate to Spencer Baptist Church; or Smile Train. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com. Crowe's Mortuary is assisting the family of Billie Metcalf.
