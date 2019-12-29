KINGS MOUNTAIN Martha Ann Messick, 69, of Kings Mountain, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, following a period of declining health. Martha was the daughter of the late James and Rennie Messick. She loved yard sales, auctions and her grandchildren. Martha was excited they would be able to attend college. Survivors include a son, Larry Messick and wife, Dana; grandchildren, Luke Messick and Noah Messick of Hickory; sister, Betty Horne and husband, Gene of Grover; brother, John Messick and wife, Nyoka of Greenville, S.C.; and sister-in-law, Kathy Messick of Kings Mountain. A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Martha's life was held at the home of her sister-in-law, Saturday, Dec. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m., at 328 St. Luke's Church Rd., in Kings Mountain. Another gathering of family and friends to celebrate Martha's life will be held at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Dana Messick, today (Sunday, Dec. 29), from 3 to 6 p.m., at 5986 Greedy Hwy., in Hickory. Martha's desire was to see her grandsons finish college so in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Messick family, 5986 Greedy Hwy., Hickory, NC 28602, to offset college tuition. A college savings account has been set up for the grandchildren. Condolences may be sent to the Messick family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Messick family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
