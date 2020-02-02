February 8, 1954 - January 29, 2020 Wilford Steve Messer, 65, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate Wilford's life will be held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 3 p.m., at Eastview Cemetery in Newton. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Messer family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Messer family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111. Bennett Funeral Service 7878 NC Hwy. 16, Newton, NC 28658
