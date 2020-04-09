May 6, 1936 - April 6, 2020 Billy Wade Merritt Sr., 83, passed away at his home, Monday, April 6, 2020. Born May 6, 1936, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Ada Merritt. He worked as a hosiery fixer and loved working on cars, especially Pontiacs. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching Westerns and NASCAR. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Dovie Thomason; a sister, Patsy Roseman; a daughter, Carol Jean Merritt; and a great-granddaughter, Angel Hope Jessmer. Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Jean Merritt; sons, Billy Merritt Jr. (Tina), Danny Merritt (Patti) and Timmy Merritt (Crystal); daughters, Wanda Yancey and Tammy Griffin (Larry); grandchildren, Brandon Jessmer (Wendy), Adam Merritt (Ashlee), Laura Merritt, Joshua Jessmer, Carol Coulter, Jacob Griffin, Jaden Lain, Landon Griffin, Hayden Merritt, Brycen Merritt and Braxton Merritt; great-grandchildren, Elijah, Jackson and Brooklynn Jessmer; niece, Denise Walden (David); nephew, Kenneth Roseman (Robin); cousins and other extended family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com

