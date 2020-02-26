January 3, 1944 - February 24, 2020 Elizabeth "Beth" Bayliff Merrill, 76, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Born in Moore County, Jan. 3, 1944, she was the daughter of late William Junius and Thelma Mays Bayliff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Merrill Sr., and her sister, Patricia Thomasson. Beth was a member of Christ Church-Northside, and she was retired from Conover Family Practice where she worked in medical billing. A loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her son, Charles F. Merrill Jr. and wife, Angela, of Hickory; a grandson, Joshua J. Merrill of Chapel Hill; a granddaughter, Rachel E. Merrill of Boone; a sister, Kathryn Gutierrez and husband, Scott, of Jackson Springs; and a brother, David Bayliff and wife, Teri, of Easley, S.C. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at Christ Church-Northside. The funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m., at Christ Church-Northside with the Rev. Mike Faircloth and the Rev. Tom Mabry officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; to Safe Harbor 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or to Christ Church-Northside, 2350 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
Service information
11:30AM-1:15PM
2350 Springs Rd NE
Hickory, NC 28601
1:30PM
2350 Springs Rd NE
Hickory, NC 28601
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES