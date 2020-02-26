January 3, 1944 - February 24, 2020 Elizabeth "Beth" Bayliff Merrill, 76, of Hickory, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Born in Moore County, Jan. 3, 1944, she was the daughter of late William Junius and Thelma Mays Bayliff. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Merrill Sr., and her sister, Patricia Thomasson. Beth was a member of Christ Church-Northside, and she was retired from Conover Family Practice where she worked in medical billing. A loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by her son, Charles F. Merrill Jr. and wife, Angela, of Hickory; a grandson, Joshua J. Merrill of Chapel Hill; a granddaughter, Rachel E. Merrill of Boone; a sister, Kathryn Gutierrez and husband, Scott, of Jackson Springs; and a brother, David Bayliff and wife, Teri, of Easley, S.C. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m., at Christ Church-Northside. The funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m., at Christ Church-Northside with the Rev. Mike Faircloth and the Rev. Tom Mabry officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; to Safe Harbor 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory, NC 28602; or to Christ Church-Northside, 2350 Springs Rd. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

