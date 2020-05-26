November 28, 1929 - May 23, 2020 Mabel Eunice Smith Medlin, 90, of Claremont, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born Nov. 28, 1929, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Aaron A. Smith and Novella Hunsucker Smith. Mabel was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Catawba, and enjoyed a special talent in art. In addition to her parents, Mabel was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, Henry Eugene Medlin. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Phillip Medlin; daughters, Judy Carpenter (Tim), Diane Yoder (Norris), and Pat Snyder (Roger); and grandchildren, David Johnstone (Jackie), Jason Morris (Misty), Sierra Stone (Tony), Ashley Carpenter (Christina), Aaron Carpenter (Jennifer), Misty Throneburg (fiancé, Jason), Wendy Benfield (Tracy), and Justin Yoder (Renee). A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 27, at Providence Memorial Cemetery, with the Rev. Greg Alms of Redeemer Lutheran Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 200 S Main St., Catawba, NC 28609. Condolences may be sent to the Medlin family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory of Newton
