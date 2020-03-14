November 22, 1926 - March 12, 2020 Henry Eugene "Gene" Medlin, 93, of Claremont, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 22, 1926, in Catawba County, the son of the late Jesse G. Medlin and Blanche Benfield Medlin. Gene was a veteran of World War II, serving in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 3 Class. He read his bible every night, and loved his church. Gene was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers, J.C. and Bobby Medlin. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 74 years, Mabel Eunice Smith Medlin; son, Philip Medlin; daughters, Judy Carpenter (Tim), Diane M. Yoder (Norris), and Pat Snyder (Roger); grandchildren, David Johnstone (Jackie), Jason Morris (Misty), Sierra Stone, (Tony), Ashley Carpenter (Christina), Aaron Carpenter (Jennifer), Misty Throneburg, Wendy Benfield (Tracy), Justin Yoder (Renee); and 17 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Catawba with the Rev. Greg Alms officiating. Burial will follow at Providence Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 200 S. Main St., Catawba, NC 28609. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home & Crematory www.willisreynoldsfh.com
