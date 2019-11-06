CONNELLY SPRINGS John Edward Mead, 81, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. He was born April 27, 1938, in Cleveland County, to Plato and Monta Lou Mead. John will be remembered as a loving and proud father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved watching sports and working outside on his tractor. John retired from the bakery in Valdese, where he was a truck driver. John is survived by his son, Kirk Edward Mead and wife, Nickki; daughter, Misty Icard and husband, Tracy; grandsons, Tyler and Colson Icard; brothers, Joe Mead, Gene Meade, Billy Meade, Dale Mead and Keith Meade; sisters, Edith Walker, Joyce Benton and Linda Hull; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Lunette Cook and Lorene Stringfellow. The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 8, at 2 p.m., at Olive Grove Baptist Church in Casar, with interment to follow at the church cemetery. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Mead family.
