HUNTERSVILLE Anna "Ann" Rankin Meacham, 92, of Huntersville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. She was born in Concord, Dec. 31, 1927. She and her deceased husband, Hudson, lived in Hickory for 20 years and Lake Norman for 50 years. For the full obituary and service details, please visit www.kepnerfh.com.