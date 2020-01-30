February 1, 1940 - January 27, 2020 Maryann Blackmon McRee, 79, of Conover, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born Feb. 1, 1940, in Alamance County. She was the daughter of the late Julia King Blackmon and Roy Baxter Blackmon. Maryann retired after many years of service from E.R. Carpenter. She was a very active member of Concordia Lutheran Church. She loved Camp Linn Haven, and helped with Booster club ticket sales for many years. She and her husband, Rudy, were Hickory Crawdad season ticket holders from the very first season. Maryann loved baseball and the N.Y. Yankees. She volunteered for many years with Meals on Wheels and at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Maryann was always the first to send a card for your birthday or special occasion. She loved having lunch with her friends at Dianne's Dairy Center. Maryann was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy McRee, and sister, Betty Blackmon Wright. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Theresa Blackmon of Mebane; sister and brother-in-law, Frances (Buck) and Bill Smithey of Stanley; sister-in-law, Carol McRee of Conover; nephews, Mark Blackmon and Dale Smithey; and nieces, Jo, Terri, and Debbie, and Susan Harman. Maryann is also survived by her special friends, Cindy Daniel, Nancy Greene, Carolyn Pritchard, Melinda Long Travis and her precious cat, Bobo. There will be a short service at the Columbarium wall at Concordia Lutheran Church, Saturday, Feb. 1, at 2 p.m. Maryann's wishes were no flowers, but requested any memorials be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, 216 5th Ave. SE, Conover, NC 28613. www.drumfh-conover.com
