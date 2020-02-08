September 25, 1949 - February 6, 2020 Mr. Thurman Tim McPeters, 70, of Marion, passed away Thursday, Feb.6, 2020, at Charles George VA Medical Center. Tim was a retired industrial buyer and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. His is survived by his wife, Rachel Terry McPeters, of the home. Funeral services will be held Monday, Feb. 10, at 3 p.m., at Yancey Street Baptist Church in Marion. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
