SOUTHPORT Mr. Raymond Leon McMahan, 74, of 3391 Scupper Run, S.E, in Southport, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his home. Mr. McMahan was born in Hickory, son of the late Jeter McMahan and Edna Burnette. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Linda Wise and Mary Hoyle. Ray was a loving husband, dedicated father, and compassionate friend. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Oak Island, where his passion was sharing the gospel with children through sports camps, mission work and bible study. Ray also found special joy in visiting, ministering, and caring for those in hospitals, convalescent homes and nursing centers across the region. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force. Ray also was a dedicated AT&T technician, having retired after 32 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sandra Forbes McMahan; three sons, Scott McMahan and wife, Amelia, Matt McMahan and wife, Carey, Eric McMahan and wife, Jamie; grandsons, Daniel, Carson, Ryan and Cameron; granddaughters, Katelyn and Anna. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Oak Island, Saturday, January 4, 2020. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., with memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Oak Island, Building Fund, 4608 East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, NC 28465. Condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Peacock-Newnam & White Funeral and Cremation Service, Southport, North Carolina.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
FIREWOOD FOR SALE Mixed Hardwood cut & split ready to go. Call for pricing 828-493-3449 Delivery Available.
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449