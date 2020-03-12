December 10, 1960 - March 11, 2020 Larry Richard McMahan died peacefully at his home in Claremont, Wednesday, March 11 2020. Larry was born Dec. 10, 1960, in Asheville. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Reva McMahan as well as a son, Larry Richard McMahan Jr. Larry is survived by the love of his life of more than 40 years, Tammy McMahan; sons, Larry William (Erin) and Kevin McMahan; two beautiful granddaughters, Roxie Jade and Evelyn Renae; sisters, Kathy (Buddy) Rice of Atlanta, Ga., and Gail (Kirk) Porter of Easley, S.C.; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends. To Tammy, Larry was a husband, and best friend. To Larry and Kevin he was dad, and to those sweet beautiful baby girls, he was "Pops"......and boy did they love their Pops. Larry was also affectionately known as "Bear", and "President of the Redneck Yacht Club", or simply, "Prez". Larry never met a stranger. His laugh and smile were infectious, and he always enjoyed quality time with his family and friends, whether it be in his happy place on Lake Lookout, or the many years he spent camping during race weekends at Charlotte Motor Speedway. One of Larry's greatest qualities was his work ethic. He was always up early to get the work day started and even on a day off, he couldn't sit still. And what defined Larry most, is that he was a man of God, steadfast in his faith, and today, he is resting in paradise with Jesus. Larry's hope is that we all join him there one day. The McMahan Family will receive guests for a celebration of life at Rock Barn Country Club, in Conover, Friday, March 13, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Conover, Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Rusty Craig officiating. A private burial at Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery in Mint Hill will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gathering House Ministries, 653 8th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601, 828-455-8576 or at www.Gatherlr.org. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
Mar 13
Celebration of Life Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
5:30PM-8:30PM
5:30PM-8:30PM
Rock Barn Country Club
3791 Club House Drive NE
Conover, NC 28613
3791 Club House Drive NE
Conover, NC 28613
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life Service begins.
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
First United Methodist Church
410 1st Ave. North
Conover, NC 28613
410 1st Ave. North
Conover, NC 28613
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
