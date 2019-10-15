HILDEBRAN Heather Nicole Dennie McLean, 34, of Hildebran, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at her residence. Born in Catawba County, Oct. 24, 1984, she was the daughter of Thomas Dennie and the late Patsy Pauline Towery Dennie. She is survived by her husband, Ray Anderson of the home; a daughter, Lily McLean of the home; a son, J.J. McLean of the home; father and his wife, Thomas and Debbie Dennie of Hildebran; and a half sister, Donna Goins of Icard. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Deal officiating. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.