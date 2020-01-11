MAIDEN Wayne McKinney, of Maiden, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Born July 17, 1944, in Mitchell County, he was the son of Delphia McKinney. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Maiden. Wayne was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, who served in Vietnam. He was also an avid coin collector. He was a lifelong member of both the American Legion and VFW. He was preceded in death his wife, Dianne Lowman McKinney; and his mother, Delphia McKinney. He is survived by two sons, Wayne II and wife, Phuong, of Maiden; Corey and wife, Brandy, of Lincolnton; brother, Burton McKinney of Bakersville; two nephews, Randall McKinney of Bakersville and Mitchell McKinney of Apex; and three grandchildren, Jared, Kyle, and Megan McKinney of Maiden. The celebration of life ceremony will be held Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Maiden with Pastor Rob Hutchinson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Condolences may be made at www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, 704-864-5144, is serving the Family.
