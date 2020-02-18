November 22, 1935 - February 15, 2020 Billy "Bill" P. McKinney, 84, of Hickory passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, at Carolina Caring in Hickory, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family. Born Nov. 22, 1935, in Catawba County, Bill's greatest accomplishments were caring for his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bill loved meeting new people and sharing stories of his life. Beginning in his early 20's Bill owned and operated McKinney Sheet Metal, McKinney Rentals and McKinney Auto Sales. Bill was a proud member of the Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Patty; infant son, Billy Paul McKinney Jr.; parents, Paul and Lois McKinney; and brothers, Darrel and Bob McKinney. Bill is survived by his three children, Pam Stoll of Kernersville, James "Jim" McKinney and wife, Lisa, of Coppell, Texas, Janet Harter (Rob Lyalls) of Hickory; seven grandsons, Dustin Isenhour of Northglenn, Colo., Kendall Isenhour of Granite Falls, Andrew White of Florence, S.C., Tanner McKinney and fiancé, Sam Watson of Atlanta, Ga., Cameron Harter and wife, Katie, of Eagle Ridge, Alaska, Brady Harter and fiancée, Miranda Simpson of Duluth, Ga.; granddaughter, Danielle White of Sarasota, Fla.; two great-granddaughters, Madilyn and Kenedi White of Hickory; brothers, Dan McKinney, Farrell McKinney, wife Brenda, Harold McKinney, wife, Lynda; sisters, Betty Ellenburg and husband; Tony, Kate Clendenin, Dana Robinson and Tena Campbell, husband Don; and sister-in-law, Pat McKinney, all of Statesville; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family wishes to extend appreciation to doctors, nurses, EMS personnel and CCU staff at Catawba Valley Medical Center along with the staff at Carolina Caring in Hickory. A special recognition for the compassion, kindness and attention that was extended to Bill and his family from Adam Finncannon, CCU Nurse at Catawba Valley Medical Center and Kate Landry, RN, of Carolina Caring in Hickory. Receiving will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. at Drum's Funeral Home of Hickory. A memorial service will follow officiated by Jordan Bingham. Heaven has gained another angel but more importantly Bill is together with the love of his life, Patty. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 33105. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
