NEWTON Faye Widener McGee, 90, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born Sept. 3, 1929, in Washington County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Milton Andrew Widener and Hattie Gentry Widener. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Elmo McGee Sr; son, Raymond Elmo McGee Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Delores McGee; and a grandson, Devin Hunter Abernathy. Faye was a former member of Messiah Lutheran Church and a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newton. She had retired from Regal Mfg. after 21 years of service. Ms. McGee enjoyed crocheting, adult coloring books, and playing bingo. She was a loving and caring soul who adored her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and her many friends at Conover Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by her children, Ed McGee and wife, Lisa, Linda Deitz and husband, Wayne; grandchildren, Tommy Abernathy and wife, Allison, Kevin McGee, Melissa Elliott and husband, Michael, Josh Jones, Michael Jones; and 14 great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ralph Kraft officiating. Burial will follow in Catawba Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made in her memory to St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3761 Startown Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Faye Widener McGee and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
