GRANITE FALLS Faycle "Faye" Bowman McGee, 89, of Granite Falls went home to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Sherrills Ford. She was born June 8, 1930, daughter of the late Cromer Bowman and Pauline Hice Bowman. Mrs. McGee was employed with the Caldwell County Schools and worked in the cafeteria at Sawmills School. She enjoyed quilting. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Marshall McGee; brothers, Harold Bowman, Ira "Big Boy" Bowman; and infant brother, Aaron Bowman. Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Diane Chaffee (Art) of Hickory, Sharon Oxford of Granite Falls; a son, Roger McGee (Elaine) of Oak Island; three grandsons, Adam Overbay (Amy) of Stanley, Robert Oxford (Molly) of Asheville, Justin Oxford of Granite Falls; three brothers, Jerry Bowman (Kathy), R. Eddie Bowman (Stephanie), and Terry W. Bowman (Teressia) all of Granite Falls; and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Philadelphia Lutheran Church in Granite Falls, Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the service to follow at 12 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Diane Cline. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Granite Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 52 Pinewood Dr., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary at www.mackiefh.com.
