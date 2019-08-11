LENOIR Edith Hollar McFelea, 79, passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Lenoir, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Caldwell County to the late Ross and Parlee Alice Walker Hollar. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by brother, Ross Hollar Jr.; and sister, Dorothy Hollar Watson. Mrs. McFelea was a homemaker and was a member of Hartland Baptist Church. Edith was a beloved mother, "E.E." (grandmother), sister, aunt, and friend to many. She devoted herself to her husband and family whom she loved well. She always had a sweet smile and kind words for family and strangers alike. Her contagious laugh and sweet spirit will truly be missed by many. Edith is described well by Proverbs 31:25-29 that reads "Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her; Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Survivors include her husband, Jerry E. McFelea of the home; son, Kevin E. McFelea of Hickory; daughter, Tonya M. Adkins of Lenoir; brother, Jerry Hollar and wife, Linda, of Conover; four grandchildren, Heather, Chelsea, Ashley, and Allison; and three great-grandchildren, Corbin, Eli and Liam. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, at 1 p.m., at Hartland Baptist Church conducted by the Rev. Todd Smith. Interment will immediately follow the service in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; or Hartland Baptist Church, 3730 Hartland Rd., Morganton, NC 28655 Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the McFelea family.

