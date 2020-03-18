Ann Reed McElroy, 74, passed away unexpectedly at her residence. Born Feb. 23, 1946, in Pala Alto, Calif., she was the daughter of the late William David McElroy and Nella Amelia Winch McElroy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William David McElroy; niece, Heather Holman; and nephews, David McElroy II and Michael McElroy. Ann is survived by her brothers, Thomas McElroy of Berlin, Md., and Eric McElroy of Beaverton, Ore.; and sister, Mary McElroy of Newton, Mass. Memorials may be given to Habitat for Humanity of Catawba Valley, 772 4th St. Dr., SW, Hickory, NC 28602. Drum Funeral Home of Hickory www.drumfh-hickory.com
