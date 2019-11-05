BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. Susan Hathaway McDonell, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Boynton Beach, Fla., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. She was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Miami, Fla., and was the middle child between her two siblings, Virginia and John Hathaway. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Hooper Hathaway Jr. and Marjorie Hunken Hathaway; and brother, U.S. Air Force Capt. John Hooper Hathaway III. Susan graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in physical therapy. She worked at L.S.U. Medical School in New Orleans, practicing as a physical therapist when she met her husband of 50 years, Charles Franklin McDonell Jr. Susan and Frank settled in Hickory, where they raised their two children, Chip and Ashley. Susan was an avid tennis player until her 40s, when a knee injury transitioned her athletic passion to golf. She also explored her artistic side through a love of bonsai and ikebana. She was an amazing cook and all those that visited her home, were welcomed with a 4 star dinner. Susan was a lover of life, cherished wife and mother. She was active in her community, participating in the Service League and Catawba County Medical Auxiliary. She is survived by her husband, Charles Franklin McDonell Jr.; son, Charles Franklin McDonell III of Winston-Salem; and daughter, Anne Ashley McDonell of Charlotte; as well as three grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Charlie and Finley; and sister, Virginia Louise Dunwody of Highlands. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to American Lung Association.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
