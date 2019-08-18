STATESVILLE Mary Louise McDaniels, 64, of Statesville, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Mary was born in Iredell County on September 26, 1954 and was the daughter of Louise Johnson McDaniels and the late Paul McDaniels, Sr. She was a graduate of Statesville High School and a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Conover. Mary was employed with Catawba Valley Medical Center for 44 years where she worked as a registered nurse. Mary found joy in shopping and going to the movies, but she had a special love for the rewards that came with hard work, dedication and a joy for learning. In addition to graduating from Statesville High School, she received her nursing diploma from Davis Hospital School of Nursing, BSN from Lenoir Rhyne University, her MA from Queens University and was a PHD Candidate in Health Care Administration from Walden University. Her mark left in the Catawba medical field will be felt for many years to come. Along with her mother Louise, Mary leaves behind her daughter, Maryam McDaniels of Raleigh, two brothers Paul McDaniels, Jr. (Margo) of Sarasota, FL and Eric McDaniels of Statesville along with three nieces, Jaden, Alison, and Emily. A service to celebrate the life of Mary McDaniels will be conducted at 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Mary Miller-Zurell officiating. At the request of the family, there will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catawba Medical Foundation, 810 Fairgrove Church Road SE, Hickory, NC 28602 or at www.catawbavalleyhealth.org/Foundation/Ways-to-Give or to the ACLU North Carolina, P.O. Box 28004, Raleigh, NC 27611 or at https://action.aclu.org/give/support-aclu-north-carolina. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com and Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family of Mary McDaniels.
