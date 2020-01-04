WINSTON-SALEM Richard Leon McDaniel, 68, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, Dec. 30, 2019. A home going service to celebrate Richard's life will be held Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 3 p.m., at McQueen's United Methodist Church in Conover. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., the church, prior to the service. The McDaniel family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.