VALDESE Mrs. Patricia H. McCreary, 77, of Valdese, passed away peacefully from this life in the evening of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, after a gradual decline in health. "Pat" was a loving wife, mother, and friend, and will be missed tremendously. She was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Caldwell County, to the late Haywood and Ruth Holman. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Max L. McCreary; mother-in-law, Christine McCreary; two sons, David McCreary and Bryan McCreary and wife, Lorisa, all of Lenoir; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Please join us to celebrate her life, Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Rev. Jerry Woody and the Rev. Larry Cline officiating. Mingling with family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the McCreary family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SIFFORD'S DRAIN CLEANING & PLUMBING Faucet water heaters all manner of plumbing repair dishwasher disposals French drains In Service Since 1981 Call 704-938-2102
DARK AGED MULCH 100% Organic Aprox. 12 yards on full dump truck - $150 Delivered. Quantity Discounts Available Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!