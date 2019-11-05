VALDESE Mrs. Patricia H. McCreary, 77, of Valdese, passed away peacefully from this life in the evening of Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, after a gradual decline in health. "Pat" was a loving wife, mother, and friend, and will be missed tremendously. She was born Feb. 13, 1942, in Caldwell County, to the late Haywood and Ruth Holman. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Max L. McCreary; mother-in-law, Christine McCreary; two sons, David McCreary and Bryan McCreary and wife, Lorisa, all of Lenoir; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved and touched deeply. Please join us to celebrate her life, Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Rev. Jerry Woody and the Rev. Larry Cline officiating. Mingling with family and friends will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory of Valdese is serving the McCreary family.