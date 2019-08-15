NEWTON Brenda Freeman McCrary, 73, of Newton passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born March 8, 1946, in Bradley County, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Josha Lee Freeman and Pearly Mae Stinnett Freeman. Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and wife. She was kind to all who knew her and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Berry McCrary; two sons, Homer Berry McCrary Jr., Bobby Lynn McCrary; and sister, Fannie Greene Auberry Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Berry Nelson McCrary of Newton, Tommy Eugene McCrary of Taylorsville, Nicholas Jevon Gregory of Newton; daughters, Nancy McCrary Herman of Newton, Nona Orwig and husband, Charles, of Connelly Springs, Brianna Lanea Herman of Newton; brother, Ricky Freeman of Hickory; sister, Daryle Fielding and husband, Al, of Catawba; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, in the Chapel of Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton, with the Rev. Matt Hollman officiating. Burial will follow in Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, at Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home in Newton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the McCrary family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
