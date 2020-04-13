August 8, 1950 - April 12, 2020 Steven Carey McCormick of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Trudy Windsor McCormick of Greensboro. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Steven Carey McCormick.
