January 21, 2020 Russell "Tony" McCorkle, 51, of Catawba, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. He was the son of the late Russell Connor and Brenda McCorkle. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m., at Motts Grove U.M.C. in Sherrills Ford. The eulogy will be delivered by the Rev. Joe Shuford. Arrangements are by Tom Rawls, F.D., in Newton, 828-464-2714.

