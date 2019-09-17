HICKORY James Harry McClure, 85, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at his residence, after a lingering illness. He was born Oct. 15, 1933, to the late J.C. and Gladys Bryant McClure in Gaston County. Harry was retired from Carolina Freight Carriers and a member of Penelope Baptist Church. His greatest enjoyments were family, history, traveling, reading the Bible and telling anecdotes about life in his farming community. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelby Jean McClure and Harriet McClure; and sisters, Mildred Earney and Livinia Shedd. Survivors include his wife, Peggy Isenhour McClure of the home; daughter, Renee Setzer of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; son, James "Jimmy" McClure Jr. of Hickory; stepson, Thomas Michael Elmore and wife, Xiaorong, of Connelly Springs; grandson, Jamie Todd McClure and wife, Melanie, of Granite Falls; granddaughters, Pamela Friday and husband, Tim, of Kings Mountain, Charity Beener and husband, David, of Gastonia, and Misty Chick of Kings Mountain; stepgranddaughters, Anya Elmore of Hickory, and Olga Poovey and husband, Brad, of Hickory, 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Mitch McClure and wife, Nancy, of Dallas, N.C.; and brother- in-law, Pete Earney. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 12 p.m., at Penelope Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. The Rev. Larry Cline will be officiating the service. Entombment will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the "Out of the Ashes" Fund at Penelope Baptist Church, 3310 Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.