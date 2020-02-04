December 20, 1929 - February 2, 2020 Emily Blackwell McClamrock, 90, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born Dec. 20, 1929, in Stokes County, she was the daughter of the late William Joseph Blackwell and Bertha Young Blackwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Kimbrough McClamrock Sr. and her brother, William Lawrence Blackwell. Mrs. McClamrock was a graduate of WCG, now UNC Greensboro, and a member of ADK Teacher's Sorority. She taught music at Hickory City Schools for many years and was a wonderful musician playing many instruments, but excelling in piano. A member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Emily was Choir Director for several years and a life-long choral member. She and her husband owned and operated McClamrock Automotive and Marine until 1984. In her later years, Emily enjoyed crafts, cooking shows, and just being grandma. Survivors included three children, William Kimbrough "Kim" McClamrock Jr. and wife, Sabrina, of Hickory, Karen Denise McClamrock of Greensboro, Kelly McClamrock Riley and husband, Ervin, of Pine Hall; four grandchildren, Will Heckard, Adam McClamrock and wife, Charlene, Nikki McClamrock, Matt Soots Jr; and three great-grandchildren, Dekada, Katherine, and Callia. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Joe Westfall officiating. The family will receive friends in the parlor following service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church Music Fund, 52 16th Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home and Crematory of Hickory is serving the McClamrock family and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
McClamrock, Emily Blackwell
To send flowers to the family of Emily McClamrock, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 5
Memorial Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
52 16th Ave. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
52 16th Ave. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Emily's Memorial Service begins.
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
St. Luke's United Methodist Church
52 16th Ave. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
52 16th Ave. NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Guaranteed delivery before Emily's Visitation begins.