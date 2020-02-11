October 16, 1927 - February 8, 2020 Ruby Lemmond McCaslin, 92, of Maiden, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born Oct. 16, 1927, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson Lemmond and Mary Jane Helms Lemmond. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruby enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing, and she was very involved in volunteering in the community. She was very active in all aspects of First United Methodist Church in Maiden and had previously worked as a manager in the textile industry. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, O'Neil McCaslin; four brothers and five sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Jill Beard and husband, Gary, of Maiden, Dianne Castell and husband, Bill, of Maiden; grandchildren, Tripp Castell (Amy), Marc Castell (Craig), Brie Castell, Drew Beard (Deborah); great-grandchildren, Colton Castell, Christian Castell, Rose Castell, Lila Castell, Grace Castell, Oliva Castell; and her beloved and faithful companion, Bitsy. The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13, at First United Methodist Church in Maiden, with the Revs. Rob Hutchinson and Wade Childers officiating. Burial will follow in Southside Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092. Condolences may be sent to the McCaslin family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com. Willis-Reynolds Funeral Home
