November 11, 1944 - April 13, 2020 Mary Rose Beard McCaslin, 75, of Newton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, is serving the family.
Service information
1:00PM
3010 US Highway 70 SW
Hickory, NC 28602
