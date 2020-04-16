November 22, 1944 - April 13, 2020 Mary Rose Beard McCaslin, 75, of Newton passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at Trinity Village in Hickory. Mary Rose was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Startown and worked at Maiden Small Animal Hospital for many years. She spent her life helping animals in need, and adopted many dogs, cats and a bird she named "Hootie". Mary Rose loved being outdoors in the sun, mowing the lawn and planting flowers, all of which contributed to her beautiful golden skin color. She was always happy, loved to laugh and had a genuine love for people. Her grandchildren will cherish the wonderful memories they shared with their fun- loving "Momaw". In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard McCaslin; and grandson, Matthew Gaither. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Tim McCaslin and wife, Lori, of Hickory; daughter, Anita Gaither and husband, Cole, of Charleston, S.C.; brothers, Roger Beard and wife, Mrytle, of Maiden and Johnny Beard and wife, Patty, of Newton; sisters, Hilda Shrum and husband, A.D., of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Erica McCaslin, Lauren McCaslin (Chris), Zachary Gaither, Jordan Willis (Blake) and Ben Gaither. A graveside service to celebrate Mary Rose's life will be held Friday, April 17, at 1 p.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The Rev. Ethan Drum will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Humane Society of Catawba County, P.O. Box 63, Hickory, NC 28603. www.bennettfuneralservice.com
Service information
1:00PM
3010 US Highway 70 SW
Hickory, NC 28602
