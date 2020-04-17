Mary Rose McCaslin, 75, of Newton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Graveside services scheduled for today (Friday, April 17), have been changed to today (Friday, April 17), at 2 p.m., and will be held at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Rose McCaslin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 17
Memorial Service
Friday, April 17, 2020
2:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags