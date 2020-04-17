Mary Rose McCaslin, 75, of Newton, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Graveside services scheduled for today (Friday, April 17), have been changed to today (Friday, April 17), at 2 p.m., and will be held at Bennett Funeral Service in Newton.
Service information
2:00PM
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
