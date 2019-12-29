Dwight McCaslin Jr. MAIDEN Thomas "Dwight" McCaslin Jr., 91, of Maiden, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Newton. Born May 21, 1928, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Thomas Dwight McCaslin Sr. and Lula Bumgarner McCaslin. He was a truck driver for many years. Dwight attended Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded him in death by his first wife, Mary McCaslin; daughter, Pamela Wilson; and sister, Betty Gibson. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cathy King and husband, Bill, of Maiden; two sons, Randy McCaslin and wife, Debbie, of Newton, and Dwayne McCaslin of Maiden; two granddaughters, Tennille King of Maiden, and Tiffany King of Lincolnton; a grandson, Shannon McCaslin and wife, Tammy, of Newton; two great-grandsons, Joshua McCaslin of Newton, and William King of Maiden; and two sisters, Shirley Bolick of Claremont, and Sible Sipe Pennington of Catawba. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m., at Old McCaslin Cemetery on Zeb Haynes Road with the Rev. Arlie Roten officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the McCaslin family.
