Dwight McCaslin Jr. MAIDEN Thomas "Dwight" McCaslin Jr., 91, of Maiden, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Newton. Born May 21, 1928, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Thomas Dwight McCaslin Sr. and Lula Bumgarner McCaslin. He was a truck driver for many years. Dwight attended Meadow Ridge Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded him in death by his first wife, Mary McCaslin; daughter, Pamela Wilson; and sister, Betty Gibson. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cathy King and husband, Bill, of Maiden; two sons, Randy McCaslin and wife, Debbie, of Newton, and Dwayne McCaslin of Maiden; two granddaughters, Tennille King of Maiden, and Tiffany King of Lincolnton; a grandson, Shannon McCaslin and wife, Tammy, of Newton; two great-grandsons, Joshua McCaslin of Newton, and William King of Maiden; and two sisters, Shirley Bolick of Claremont, and Sible Sipe Pennington of Catawba. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 3 p.m., at Old McCaslin Cemetery on Zeb Haynes Road with the Rev. Arlie Roten officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the McCaslin family.

To send flowers to the family of Thomas McCaslin, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 31
Graveside
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
3:00PM
Old McCaslin Cemetery
Zeb Haynes Rd.
Maiden, NC 28650
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Graveside begins.
Dec 30
Receiving of Friends
Monday, December 30, 2019
6:00PM-7:30PM
Burke Mortuary - Maiden
1101 East Maiden Road
Maiden, NC 28650
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Thomas's Receiving of Friends begins.

Tags