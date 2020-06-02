McAlister, Carolyn Jackson

July 31, 1934 - May 31, 2020 Carolyn Jackson McAlister, 85, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born July 31, 1934, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Carrie Inez Jackson and Clyde Jackson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold McAlister; and brothers, James R. Jackson, Tom Jackson and Bill Jackson. Mrs. McAlister was a resident of Brian Center Viewmont and had retired from Nations Bank after 30 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, her flowers and loved her puppies. She was known as a very loving and caring person who loved everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Terri West Huene; and two granddaughters, Lauren E. Huene and Sallie B. Huene. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.