March 7, 1950 - April 29, 2020 Nancy Carolyn Mays, 70, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence. Born March 7, 1950, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Edgester Mays and Sadie Lillian Walker. Nancy had retired from Catawba Valley Medical Center and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her son, Greg Mays and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Emma and Scott Mays, all of Pikeville; two sisters, Cathy Mays of Hickory, Cynthia (Cindy) Mays Herron and husband, Lonnie, of Newton; niece, Donna Mays Jackson and husband, Jonathan, of Raleigh; and a great-niece, Eleanor Jackson. A private graveside service for the family was held. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

