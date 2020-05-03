March 7, 1950 - April 29, 2020 Nancy Carolyn Mays, 70, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her residence. Born March 7, 1950, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Edgester Mays and Sadie Lillian Walker. Nancy had retired from Catawba Valley Medical Center and was of the Baptist faith. She is survived by her son, Greg Mays and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Emma and Scott Mays, all of Pikeville; two sisters, Cathy Mays of Hickory, Cynthia (Cindy) Mays Herron and husband, Lonnie, of Newton; niece, Donna Mays Jackson and husband, Jonathan, of Raleigh; and a great-niece, Eleanor Jackson. A private graveside service for the family was held. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
RONALD BURLESON PAVING Family Owned & Operated 50 Years Experience *Road & Driveway Maintenance *Gravel Scrapping *Culvert Pipe Installation & Cleaning Call for FREE Estimate! 828-460-1725
Commercial Residential 2020 LAWN CARE: Weekly mow, blow, trim, edge; manual & herbicide weed control; trim plants & shrubbery as needed. SPRING: Aerate/ core plug, reseed and fertilizer. FALL: Aerate/ core plug and lime, all lean-up, gutter clean out. ( Up to 3/4 acre) $200. per mont…