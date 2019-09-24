HUDSON Sheila Diane Mayhorn, 46, of Hudson, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Jenkins Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. The Mayhorn family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.