CLAREMONT Sheila Corn Mayhorn, 46, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her home. Born, April 3, 1973, she was the daughter of Kimberlyn Kathleen Mayhorn and husband, Larry Mayhorn, and the late Jack Corn. Shelia was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and nanny. She will be missed dearly by those that her life touched. She is survived by three daughters, Crystal Myers and husband, Michael, of Claremont, Kimberlyn Corn and fiancé, Justin of Newton, Selena Mayhorn and fiancé, Mario, of Claremont; two brothers, Jackie Corn and wife, Christy, of Claremont, Joey Corn and wife, Stephanie, of Hickory; six grandchildren, Riley, Natalie, Makalah, Landon, Addison, Mackenzie; and two nephews, Colin and Austin. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastor Dwayne Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Mayhorn family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.