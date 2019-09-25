CLAREMONT Sheila Corn Mayhorn, 46, of Claremont, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at her home. Born, April 3, 1973, she was the daughter of Kimberlyn Kathleen Mayhorn and husband, Larry Mayhorn, and the late Jack Corn. Shelia was a loving daughter, mother, sister, and nanny. She will be missed dearly by those that her life touched. She is survived by three daughters, Crystal Myers and husband, Michael, of Claremont, Kimberlyn Corn and fiancé, Justin of Newton, Selena Mayhorn and fiancé, Mario, of Claremont; two brothers, Jackie Corn and wife, Christy, of Claremont, Joey Corn and wife, Stephanie, of Hickory; six grandchildren, Riley, Natalie, Makalah, Landon, Addison, Mackenzie; and two nephews, Colin and Austin. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Jenkins Funeral Home, with Pastor Dwayne Pearson officiating. The family will receive friends at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home from 3 to 4 p.m., prior to the service. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Mayhorn family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Year Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
SIFFORD'S DRAIN CLEANING & PLUMBING Faucet water heaters all manner of plumbing repair dishwasher disposals French drains In Service Since 1981 Call 704-938-2102
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY